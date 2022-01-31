One dead after motorcycle crash near North Shoppes Sunday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on N Belt Highway Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the scene at the intersection of the N Belt Hwy and Northridge Dr. around 4 p.m. yesterday.
According to police, the motorcyclist was headed northbound on the Belt as an SUV headed southbound was turning left into the entrance of the North Shoppes. The motorcycle T-boned the SUV.
The deceased motorcyclist is described as a white male in his 20s.
Police said speed played a factor in the crash, no one else was hurt.
The accident is under investigation.