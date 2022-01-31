 Skip to main content
One dead after motorcycle crash near North Shoppes Sunday

  Updated
  • 0

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on N Belt Highway Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at the intersection of the N Belt Hwy and Northridge Dr. around 4 p.m. yesterday.

According to police, the motorcyclist was headed northbound on the Belt as an SUV headed southbound was turning left into the entrance of the North Shoppes.  The motorcycle T-boned the SUV.

The deceased motorcyclist is described as a white male in his 20s.

Police said speed played a factor in the crash, no one else was hurt.

The accident is under investigation.

