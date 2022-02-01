One injured after accident at North Belt and Northridge Drive

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was injured after another traffic accident at the intersection of North Belt Highway and Northridge Drive.
According to St. Joseph Police, a tan Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound on the Belt and attempted to make a left turn but failed to yield.
A Jeep traveling north on the Belt had the green light but collided with the truck.
The truck rolled on to one side.
The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and no one else was hurt.
Police said the driver of the truck received a citation for failure to yield.