...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

One injured after accident at North Belt and Northridge Drive

Northridge Belt accident

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  One person was injured after another traffic accident at the intersection of North Belt Highway and Northridge Drive. 

According to St. Joseph Police, a tan Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound on the Belt and attempted to make a left turn but failed to yield.

A Jeep traveling north on the Belt had the green light but collided with the truck. 

The truck rolled on to one side. 

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and no one else was hurt. 

Police said the driver of the truck received a citation for failure to yield.

 

