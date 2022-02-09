One injured after vehicle hits house

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was injured Tuesday night after their vehicle crashed into a house at the corner of St. Joseph Avenue and Madison Street.
According to a highway patrol report the incident occurred just before midnight Tuesday when 19-year-old Marquis Wilson of St. Joseph was driving south on St. Joseph Avenue at an excessive speed.
Wilson failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of his vehicle which began to skid and went off the roadway.
The vehicle struck a telephone pole and came to rest partially inside a house.
Wilson suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Mosaic Life Care by Buchanan County EMS.
It is unknown if Wilson was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.