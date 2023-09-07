Optimum Announces New VP and GM of Mid Central Area

Missouri, Optimum, the local internet, mobile, and TV service has announced a new Vice President and General Manager for the Mid Central Area.
Michael Shaffer, who is based in Lake Charles, Louisiana, will be responsible for overseeing local sales, operations, engagement efforts, service, and support for the Mid Central Area.
The Mid Central Area covers Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, East Kansas, East Oklahoma, and West Mississippi.
“I am incredibly excited to take on this new role leading efforts across Optimum Mid Central, having spent many years working closely alongside the teams that bring connectivity services to life for customers in the area,” said Michael Shaffer, Vice President, General Manager of Optimum Mid Central.
“It’s an exciting time at Optimum, and I look forward to continue delivering the very best service and support to customers throughout the region alongside our local teams as we work to make Optimum the connectivity provider of choice across every community we serve" Shaffer said.
Shaffer has been with Optimum since 2008 and recently served at the Regional Vice President of Mid South.
“I am thrilled to have Michael take on this new role as the Vice President, General Manager of Optimum Mid Central as the company looks to take on a renewed regional, local, and hyperlocal approach to delivering superior connectivity experiences to our customers,” said William Sweeney, Senior Vice President, Optimum.
Sweeney continued by saying, “He understands this region and each of its markets intimately, having spent many years working closely with our local Optimum teams and communities, and I am excited to see what’s further in store for our customers in Mid Central under his leadership.”