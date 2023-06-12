Panera Bread and Alex's Lemonade Stand Team Up

St. Joseph, MO; Panera Bread is teaming up with Alex's Lemonade Stand this summer from June 21st through August 29th to donate proceeds for childhood cancer.
Panera Bread will be donating 25 cents from each frozen lemonade sale, 10 cents from each lemon drop cookie sale and 3 dollars from each lemonade tote sold with catering orders. Guests can also round up their totals or donate a dollar amount at checkout.
“Pan American Group is proud to once again partner with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation,” said Kelly Cook, president of operations, Pan American Group. “This fundraiser provides our customers with a heartwarming, yet simple way to help fund lifesaving research for children in our communities. We look forward to another year of fundraising and appreciate the ongoing support of our guests and team members during this campaign.”
This donation event will be held at the Belton, Blue Springs, Independence, Kansas City, Lee's Summit, Sedalia, and St. Joseph locations.
“We are grateful for Pan American Group’s continued support and generosity as a key supporter of ALSF for the past seven years,” said Liz Scott, Alex’s mom and Co-Executive Director of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. “This generous donation gives us the ability to change the lives of children and their families looking for a cure.”