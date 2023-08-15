Pop-Up Produce Event in St. Joseph

St. Joseph, MO; The St. Joseph Public Library, InterServ, American Heart Association, Northwest Health Services, and the Social Welfare Board have come together to provide fresh produce and eggs to people in St. Joseph who may be food insecure.
The first event will be Wednesday August 16th from 1 pm to 3 pm at the Downtown Library.
Participants are asked to bring their SNAP or food stamp card.
If you think you are eligible for food stamp assistance and currently don't have assistance, resources will be available to help sign you up for assistance.
Each participant will receive a bag of fresh produce and eggs.
Each event is first come, first serve.
The next event will be at the Carnegie Library from 4-6 pm on August 23rd.
The final event for August will be on the 30th at Washington Park Library from 1 to 3 pm.
The events will continue until October 25th.
For more information call Deborah from the Social Welfare Board at 816-344-5201.