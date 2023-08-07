Preforming Arts Association Random Acts Dinner Party

St. Joseph, MO; The Preforming Arts Association will be holding a Random Acts: Old Hollywood Dinner Party on Friday, August 25th.
Check-In is at 6 pm at the Benton Club Ballroom at 402 North 7th street.
The first Random Acts Dinner was held in 2015 and the annual event is returning with all new entertainment, a new dinner menu, a cash bar, and a live dessert auction.
Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite star from the "Golden Age" of Hollywood, which was a period from 1915 to 1963 when five major studios ran Hollywood.
Some films from the Golden Age, according to IMDB are "Gone with the Wind", "The Maltese Falcon", and "Singin' in the Rain."
Reservations are encouraged as space is limited. Call 816-279-1225 or go to the office at 713 Edmond Street to reserve your spot.
Tickets are $45 per person, and proceeds benefit the Preforming Arts Association and the Missouri Theatre.
For more information on the Preforming Arts Association go to www.performingarts-saintjoseph.org.
For more information on the "Golden Age" of Hollywood go to Hollywood (history.com).
For more information on movies from the "Golden Age" of Hollywood go to Golden Age of Hollywood (1915-1963), Greatest MovieS - IMDb.