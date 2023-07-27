Pregnancy Resource Clinic Baby Care-A-Van Event

Plattsburg, MO; Pregnant women and parents of infants are invited to a giveaway event at the First Baptist Church in Plattsburg, this event will be hosted by the Pregnancy Resource Clinic of St. Joseph.
This event will be held at 501 West Broadway Street from 10 am to noon on August 12th.
Free maternity clothes and baby items will be available.
Attendees will also be able to enter for a prize drawing, receive goodie bags, and get information on the My Baby and Me prenatal parenting classes offered through the Pregnancy Resource Clinic.
Appointments are encouraged for the event and those appointments can be made by calling the Pregnancy Resource Clinic at 816-387-8090.
There are limited quantities of items, and everything is on a first come first serve basis.