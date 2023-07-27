 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
109. Overnight lows remain above 75 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Pregnancy Resource Clinic Baby Care-A-Van Event

Plattsburg, MO; Pregnant women and parents of infants are invited to a giveaway event at the First Baptist Church in Plattsburg, this event will be hosted by the Pregnancy Resource Clinic of St. Joseph.

This event will be held at 501 West Broadway Street from 10 am to noon on August 12th. 

Free maternity clothes and baby items will be available. 

Attendees will also be able to enter for a prize drawing, receive goodie bags, and get information on the My Baby and Me prenatal parenting classes offered through the Pregnancy Resource Clinic. 

Appointments are encouraged for the event and those appointments can be made by calling the Pregnancy Resource Clinic at 816-387-8090. 

There are limited quantities of items, and everything is on a first come first serve basis. 

