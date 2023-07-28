Public Camping at Missouri State Fair's Campground Begins August 4th

Missouri, The Missouri State Fair is opening their campground on the morning of August 4th to campers.
There is a $35 fee per day for the 60 spots they have available with hook-ups.
After these 60 spots are full dry camping will be offered.
Dry camping means that you are camping without access to water and electricity hook-ups.
The campground features three sewage waste dump sites, restrooms, shower facilities, and free Wi-Fi.
To receive a camping permit, you must line up on the morning of August 4th at 7 am at the Centennial Gate or Gate 12 on 65 Highway.
Campers and motorhomes are the only vehicles which will be able to receive camping permits, campers will be let into the campground in order of their permit number.
To make the process quicker, campers are asked to have their form of payment ready and to fill out the emergency contact form found on the Fair website at Fair-Time Public Camping | Missouri State Fair (mostatefair.com).