...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with afternoon heat index
values between 105 and 112 Degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Public Camping at Missouri State Fair's Campground Begins August 4th

Tent

Missouri, The Missouri State Fair is opening their campground on the morning of August 4th to campers.

There is a $35 fee per day for the 60 spots they have available with hook-ups. 

After these 60 spots are full dry camping will be offered. 

Dry camping means that you are camping without access to water and electricity hook-ups. 

The campground features three sewage waste dump sites, restrooms, shower facilities, and free Wi-Fi. 

To receive a camping permit, you must line up on the morning of August 4th at 7 am at the Centennial Gate or Gate 12 on 65 Highway. 

Campers and motorhomes are the only vehicles which will be able to receive camping permits, campers will be let into the campground in order of their permit number. 

To make the process quicker, campers are asked to have their form of payment ready and to fill out the emergency contact form found on the Fair website at Fair-Time Public Camping | Missouri State Fair (mostatefair.com)

