Red Rally July 29 in St. Joseph

St. Joseph, MO; With the Chiefs participating in training camp at Missouri Western, The City of St. Joseph is putting on a tailgate party at Civic Center Park on Saturday, July 29th at 1 pm.
Fans can wear red, purchase food, drinks, and t-shirts while they enjoy love entertainment from a few drumlines and some music groups.
At 4 pm the cheerleaders from Missouri Western will be out and about along with KC Wolf and Max the Griffon.
For the kids there will be multiple inflatables and a $5 charge for an "all you can bounce" wristband.
Some of the food and drink vendors include Big Daddy's BBQ, Chick-Fil-A, Hazels, as well as a beer tent, and many other vendors.
Some roads will be closed for the festivities including 12th street between Jules and Francis, Francis from 10th to 12th streets, and Walter T. Welsh.
For more information go to Red Rally | St. Joseph, MO - Official Website (stjosephmo.gov).