Reminder: Southbound I-229 bridge at 6th and Atchison streets will close for rehabilitation

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – A rehabilitation project on the north and southbound Interstate 229 bridges at Sixth and Atchison streets in St. Joseph will move into its next phase at the end of this month. Contractors from Comanche Construction, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will close the southbound bridge on Tuesday, May 30, to all traffic.
During this phase of the project, crews will be making joint repairs to the southbound bridge through mid-August before switching to the northbound bridge. Two signed detours will be in place, one for trucks and another for local traffic as listed below.
- The truck (motor carrier) detour will route traffic onto south I-229 to east U.S. Route 36 to south I-29.
- The local detour will route traffic onto Sixth Street (Exit 4A) to south U.S. Route 59 to east Route 752 to south I-229.
The anticipated completion date for the project is December.
For more information on the project, visit https://www.modot.org/buchanan-county-i-229-bridge-rehabilitation-project-6th-atchison-streets.
All work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change.
MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.