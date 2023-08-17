 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 degrees each
night will minimize recovery, which could compound into heat
related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Rent One is Celebrating Their Grand Re-Opening Ceremony on August 18th

  0
St. Joseph, MO; The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce Diplomats Club is hosting a grand re-opening ceremony for Rent One. 

The ceremony will be held at 12:30 pm on Friday, August 18 at 139 North Belt Highway in Suite L. 

Rent One is a company that owns furniture, appliances, electronics and more that customers can rent until they can afford to purchase. 

Rent One has payment plans like weekly, monthly or cash price. Payment plans can be stretched out from 9 to 24 months in order to make the purchase process as stress-free as possible. 

Rent One offers free delivery and no credit check is required. 

Learn more about Rent One by clicking here.

