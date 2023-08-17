Rent One is Celebrating Their Grand Re-Opening Ceremony on August 18th

St. Joseph, MO; The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce Diplomats Club is hosting a grand re-opening ceremony for Rent One.
The ceremony will be held at 12:30 pm on Friday, August 18 at 139 North Belt Highway in Suite L.
Rent One is a company that owns furniture, appliances, electronics and more that customers can rent until they can afford to purchase.
Rent One has payment plans like weekly, monthly or cash price. Payment plans can be stretched out from 9 to 24 months in order to make the purchase process as stress-free as possible.
Rent One offers free delivery and no credit check is required.
Learn more about Rent One by clicking here.