Results of the MSHP Occupation Protection Enforcement Operation

St. Joseph, MO; The Missouri Highway Patrol conducted an Occupation Protection Enforcement Operation on Friday, August 4th, in which Highway Patrol officers pulled over numerous drivers in an effort to enforce seat belt and child restraint laws.
The results according to Missouri Highway Patrol Troop H were 37 traffic citations, 6 seat belt citations, 1 DWI arrest, 87 warnings, and 11 motorist assists.
For more information on seatbelt safety go to Safety Belts | Missouri Department of Transportation (modot.org).