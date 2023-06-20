 Skip to main content
Rolling Hills Savannah Library Celebrates New Parking Lot

Savannah branch of Rolling Hills Library reopens

Savannah, MO; The Rolling Hills Library branch in Savannah, Missouri is having a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new parking lot on Tuesday, June 27 at 5 pm.

The ceremony will take place by the Savannah Chamber of Commerce.

This project focused on the replacement of the asphalt lot with concrete pavement and added a concrete patio on the south side of the library. 

The project cost $324,000 and the general contractor for the project was Herner Construction of St. Joseph. 

For more information contact Alan Stolfus at 816-205-7099. 

