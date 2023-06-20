Rolling Hills Savannah Library Celebrates New Parking Lot

Savannah, MO; The Rolling Hills Library branch in Savannah, Missouri is having a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new parking lot on Tuesday, June 27 at 5 pm.
The ceremony will take place by the Savannah Chamber of Commerce.
This project focused on the replacement of the asphalt lot with concrete pavement and added a concrete patio on the south side of the library.
The project cost $324,000 and the general contractor for the project was Herner Construction of St. Joseph.
For more information contact Alan Stolfus at 816-205-7099.