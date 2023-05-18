Safety Tips When Encountering Aggressive Dogs

St. Joseph, MO; According to NPR there are approximately 30 million stray dogs in the United States.
Currently in St. Joseph there are only 11 stray dogs at the St. Joseph Animal Control Center.
KQ 2 spoke with a representative from the animal control center about what to do if you encounter an aggressive dog while outside.
- Stay calm: Dogs can sense fear and may become more aggressive if they perceive you as a threat. Maintain a calm demeanor and avoid making sudden movements or loud noises.
- Don't run: Running away from an aggressive dog can trigger their prey instinct and make them chase you. Instead, try to stay still and avoid making eye contact with the dog.
- Create a barrier: If you have something nearby that you can use as a barrier, such as a bag, umbrella, or bike, hold it between you and the dog without making sudden movements. This may help keep the dog at a distance.
- Back away slowly: If the dog starts to approach you, back away slowly and maintain your distance. Avoid turning your back on the dog, as this may encourage an attack.
- Use verbal commands: Speak firmly and assertively to the dog using simple commands like "No" or "Go home" in a confident tone. Avoid yelling or screaming, as it may escalate the situation.
- Protect yourself: If the dog lunges or attacks, try to protect yourself by putting something between you and the dog, such as a jacket, bag, or any available object. Shield your face and vital organs.
- Seek help: If you're unable to handle the situation safely, or if you're bitten or injured, call for help immediately. Contact Animal Control at 816-271-4877. We have officers on call 24 hours a day.
- Remember, each situation is unique, and the best course of action may vary. It's crucial to prioritize your safety and the safety of others when dealing with an aggressive dog.