Savannah Cemetery Rates

Savannah, MO; The City of Savannah will be opening up sales for the new portion of the cemetery lots. For information or to purchase a space call Mike at 816-324-7531 or visit him at the cemetery building. City Hall will not be selling the spaces and should not be contacted about them.
The prices of the lots are: Single $450, Infant $100, 10 single spaces $3750, 5 single spaces $2125, 2 single spaces $900, grave opening $600, burying ashes $250, infant grave opening $100, burying infant ashes $100, additional fees including funerals on Saturdays and Mondays before 10 am are $400 and for infants $50.