Scammers Impersonating Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett

Buchanan County, Mo; The Sheriff's office sent out a press release today that there are individuals impersonating Sheriff Bill Puett to intimidate and scam Missourians out of their money.
Do not provide banking information, personal information, gift card numbers or anything else to these individuals.
The Sheriff's office urges citizens not to fall prey to these scammers.
The phone number the scammer is calling from is 501-391-5681.
If you ever get a phone call and are uncertain of the true identity of the caller, please contact the Sheriff's office so that the information can be verified. The Sheriff's office can be reached at 816-236-8800.