Search underway for stolen sculpture

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) What was once a flowing sculpture depicting a dancer with arms outstretched is now gone after it was stolen from it's base in front of the Missouri Theater Friday night.
"It wasn't something that could easily be removed," Theresa Fankhauser, executive director, Allied Arts Council of St. Joseph said.
Fankhauser said the crime likely occurred sometime between 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
The sculpture, dubbed "Espiritu Libre," is part of the sculpture walk, Fankhauser said it's intent as with every piece in the walk is to connect the community to more art.
"Each year we purchase one sculpture and donate it to the city to help build up the city's number of statues," She said. "[They can be] in different parts of the community not just downtown."
Fankhauser said the theft of the sculpture isn't just against her and the city,
"I can't even imagine what goes through somebody's head that thinks that they are entitled to steal something of somebody else's," Fankhauser said.
She's hoping the community can make it right.
"If somebody knows where it is, I'd hope that they would contact the police so that we could recover it and hopefully repair it."
Anyone with information on teh missing sculpture is asked to contact the St. Joseph Police Department at (816) 271-4777.