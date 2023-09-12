 Skip to main content
Second Harvest Community Food Bank to Host Child Hunger Summits

St. Joseph, MO; The Second Harvest Community Food Bank of St. Joseph is hosting four Child Hunger Summits this month.

Each event is a look into the food bank's programming.

Participants are asked to RSVP to the event ASAP by contacting 816-364-3663.

The first event is at the Atchison Event Center on September 12th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration begins at 9:30 and this event includes lunch.

The second event is at Access II in Gallatin, Missouri on September 20th from 5 to 8 p.m. Registration begins at 5 p.m. and this event includes dinner.

The third event will be at Tarkio Tech on September 22 from 7:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. and this event includes breakfast.

The final event will be at Word of Life Church in St. Joseph on September 26th from noon to 3 p.m. Registration begins at 11:45 a.m. and this event includes lunch. 

For more information call 816-364-3663.

