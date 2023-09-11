Second Harvest Food Bank Observes Hunger Action Month in September

St. Joseph, MO; The Second Harvest Community Food Bank in St. Joseph is observing Hunger Action Month this September.
According to Second Harvest's social media posts, one in ten people are faced with hunger.
Second Harvest has a Fresh Mobile Pantry that travels around Missouri and Kansas providing food supplies to those in need.
All mobile pantry stops begin at 10 a.m. and the go until supplies run out.
In September the Mobile Pantry will be going to Lathrop, Tarkio, Braymer, Chillicothe, Bethany, Albany, Rushville, Savannah, Gilman City, Clarksdale, Trenton, Cameron, White Cloud, Hamilton, St. Joseph, Leavenworth, Pattonsburg, Effingham, Barnard, and Hiawatha.
According to Second Harvest, "Hunger Action Month is about coming together to help our neighbors in a big way."
The Price Chopper in St. Joseph is helping in Hunger Action Month with premade 'grab bags' that people can purchase and donate to Second Harvest to help feed local children in need.
The grab bags have two price points of either $5 or $10.
For more information about Hunger Action Month and Second Harvest click here.