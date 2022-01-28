Semi blocks traffic on I-29 following Friday afternoon crash

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Interstate 29, two miles south of Faucett, was blocked after a semi overturned Friday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Johnathan Nichols, 32, of Liberty, Tennessee was driving a semi southbound on I-29. Nichols attempted to avoid a slower moving vehicle driven by Sharice Scott, 26, of Kansas City.
The patrol reports that Nichols rear-ended Scott's vehicle causing it to travel off the east side of the road and hit a guardrail. Nichols traveled off the west side of the road, overcorrected, and overturned on the road. The semi came to a rest blocking both southbound lanes of I-29.
Scott, passengers Jeanice Ross, 20, and three juveniles all from Kansas City were taken to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries.
Nichols did not sustain any injuries.
The patrol's crash report states that everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.