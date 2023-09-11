Serious Single Vehicle Crash in Clinton County

Clinton County, MO; According to The Missouri State Highway Patrol, a single vehicle crash occurred on September 11th at approximately 8:46 a.m. in Clinton County, Missouri.
Havin Marrant, 21, from Lathrop, Missouri was driving on Highway 33 when his vehicle went off the west side of the roadway, Marrant overcorrected, returned to the roadway, only for the vehicle to travel off he east side of the roadway.
Marrant's vehicle struck a culvert and a fence before coming to rest in a field on its wheels facing northeast.
Marrant who was not wearing a seat belt was ejected from the vehicle.
Marrant was taken to Mosaic Life Care via Dekalb-Clinton ambulance with serious injuries.