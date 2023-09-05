Atchison, KS; The Locally Atchison Visitor Center is hosting a Shocktail Party event on September 21st and 22nd.
The event is $45 per person which includes a two-hour tour of three historical haunted locations in Atchison, two cocktails, and transportation between the tour locations.
The tours include the Sallie House, Raven Hearse Mansion, and the 1889 McInteer Villa.
Event participants must be 21 or older.
The tickets are nearly sold out for the event, tickets can be found here and here.
For more information call 913-367-2427 or email tours@atchisonkansas.net.