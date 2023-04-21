 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Show-Me Games torch lighting ceremony returns to St. Joseph on Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Show-Me State Games

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Missouri Show-Me State Games continued its yearly trip around the state with a stop in St. Joseph on Friday.

"It's awesome to be 1 of 10 cities across the state of Missouri that get to take part considering participants come statewide to Columbia every year," said Director of St. Joseph Sports Commission, Brett Esely.

"We love coming to St. Joe and we love St. Joe being a part of the Show-Me State Games. Shelter Insurance has a strong representation here with quite a few agents, so we have a great long standing connection with the city of St. Joe. So it's pretty special," said Director of Marketing for Shelter Insurance, Chris Ricks.

Show-Me State Games

During the 2022 Summer events, Show-Me Games offered more than 40 sports and had more than 15,000 participants from all over the state.

The Show-Me Games Directors say they love coming back to St. Joseph to continue the legacy of Gary Filbert, who was from St. Joe and helped make the games what they are today.

"I have to mention the founder of the Show-Me State Games Gary Filbert, who I knew very well and for me to be able to carry his torch of health, fitness, family and fun. It's pretty special being in St. Joe today," said Show-Me Games Executive Director, Dave Fox.

This year's events are set for June 8-11, July 21-23, and July 28-30 in Columbia, Mo.

Registration is currently open for the Summer Games. You can register on Show-Me State Games website: smsg.org

