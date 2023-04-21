Show-Me Games torch lighting ceremony returns to St. Joseph on Friday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Missouri Show-Me State Games continued its yearly trip around the state with a stop in St. Joseph on Friday.
"It's awesome to be 1 of 10 cities across the state of Missouri that get to take part considering participants come statewide to Columbia every year," said Director of St. Joseph Sports Commission, Brett Esely.
"We love coming to St. Joe and we love St. Joe being a part of the Show-Me State Games. Shelter Insurance has a strong representation here with quite a few agents, so we have a great long standing connection with the city of St. Joe. So it's pretty special," said Director of Marketing for Shelter Insurance, Chris Ricks.
During the 2022 Summer events, Show-Me Games offered more than 40 sports and had more than 15,000 participants from all over the state.
The Show-Me Games Directors say they love coming back to St. Joseph to continue the legacy of Gary Filbert, who was from St. Joe and helped make the games what they are today.
"I have to mention the founder of the Show-Me State Games Gary Filbert, who I knew very well and for me to be able to carry his torch of health, fitness, family and fun. It's pretty special being in St. Joe today," said Show-Me Games Executive Director, Dave Fox.
This year's events are set for June 8-11, July 21-23, and July 28-30 in Columbia, Mo.
Registration is currently open for the Summer Games. You can register on Show-Me State Games website: smsg.org