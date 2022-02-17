 Skip to main content
SJFD battles multiple early morning structure fires

  Updated
  • 0
6th st fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Fire Department fire crews spent the early Thursday morning battling multiple structure fires in the area of the 800 block of north sixth street.

Crews started battling the fires in multiple houses around 3 a.m.

Multiple fire trucks and EMS vehicles were on the scene.

Fire crews had to deal with strong winds while trying to put out the fires and contain the damage.

There is no information available at this time regarding if there were people living in these houses or if there are any injuries from these fires.

