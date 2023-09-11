 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SJFD Driver and Engineer Ron Greiner Retires from Duty

  • Updated
  • 0
SJFD Driver and Engineer Ron Greiner Retires from Duty

St. Joseph, MO; According to a social media post from the St. Joseph, Missouri Fire Department, Ron Greiner, a driver and engineer for SJFD has retired after 32 years of service. 

Greiner was a member of International Association of Fire Fighters Local 77 and served on the 'Eastside' of St. Joseph. 

Greiner operated Ladder 5 during his time with SJFD. 

The post finishes by saying, "On behalf of the members of the St. Joseph Fire Department, We'd like to congratulate Driver/Engineer Greiner on his 32 years and best wishes on your retirement brother!"

Recommended for you