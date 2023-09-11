SJFD Driver and Engineer Ron Greiner Retires from Duty

St. Joseph, MO; According to a social media post from the St. Joseph, Missouri Fire Department, Ron Greiner, a driver and engineer for SJFD has retired after 32 years of service.
Greiner was a member of International Association of Fire Fighters Local 77 and served on the 'Eastside' of St. Joseph.
Greiner operated Ladder 5 during his time with SJFD.
The post finishes by saying, "On behalf of the members of the St. Joseph Fire Department, We'd like to congratulate Driver/Engineer Greiner on his 32 years and best wishes on your retirement brother!"