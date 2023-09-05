SJPL Teen Advisory Board

St. Joseph, MO; The St. Joseph Public Library has a Teen Advisory Board (TAB) that allows local teens to get involved in the community, helps teens get volunteer hours for college applications, and allows teens to have a say in what goes on in the libraries.
The TAB is open to students from 6th to 12th grade, members of the board will be able to help choose new books, movies, and graphic novels to go in the library, and they will help plan events & programs for the library.
Participants are expected to attend all meetings or alert a TAB coordinator if they will be absent.
The first TAB meeting is scheduled for October 5th from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Downtown Library.
Applications for TAB positions can be found at the Downtown and East Hills libraries or here.
Applications are due by September 22nd.
For more information call 816-232-7729 or email Evelyn Holtzclaw at eholtzclaw@sjpl.lib.mo.us.