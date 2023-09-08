SJSD Superintendent to Speak at Chamber Public Affairs Coffee

St. Joseph, MO; The St. Joseph Chamber of Coffee announced on September 8th that they will be hosting Dr. Gabe Edgar, the Superintendent of the St. Joseph School District at their next Public Affairs Coffee on September 28th.
The Public Affairs Coffee will be at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 28th at the Fulkerson Center of Missouri Western State University on 4525 Downs Drive.
Dr. Edgar will be interviewed on stage and take audience questions.
Public Affairs Coffee is presented by Farmers State Bank.
Registration for the event is $15 which covers the cost of breakfast for Chamber members.
Registration for the general public is $20.
To register for the event click here or call 816-232-4461.