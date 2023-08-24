 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...In Kansas, Atchison KS County. In Missouri, Buchanan
County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 to 80
degrees each night will minimize recovery, which could
compound into heat related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

SJSD to Extend Early Release Due to Excessive Heat

  • 0
SJSD to Extend Early Release Due to Excessive Heat

St. Joseph, MO; The St. Joseph School District will be extending the early release that they put into practice on Monday through to Friday, August 25th. 

This decision was made due to the excessive heat that the St. Joseph area has been experiencing. 

Schools will be released two and a half hours early.

This includes Elementary, Middle, and High schools. As well as, Hillyard Technical Center, Webster, and the Early Learning Centers. 

This decision is inline with the school district's inclement weather policy which states "Scenario C:  Suspension of Classes Due to Excessive Heat - By authorization of the superintendent or his/her designee, the school district may suspend classes early at certain schools because of excessive heat.  Hourly employees should be released with the students unless requested by the principal to stay.  Hourly employees will not receive pay for the hours after their school is dismissed but may use paid leave time if they have leave days available.  Certified staff will be expected to stay for the remainder of their workday as there are enough air-conditioned spaces in every building for the certified staff to continue with work activities."

Recommended for you