SJSD to Extend Early Release Due to Excessive Heat

St. Joseph, MO; The St. Joseph School District will be extending the early release that they put into practice on Monday through to Friday, August 25th.
This decision was made due to the excessive heat that the St. Joseph area has been experiencing.
Schools will be released two and a half hours early.
This includes Elementary, Middle, and High schools. As well as, Hillyard Technical Center, Webster, and the Early Learning Centers.
This decision is inline with the school district's inclement weather policy which states "Scenario C: Suspension of Classes Due to Excessive Heat - By authorization of the superintendent or his/her designee, the school district may suspend classes early at certain schools because of excessive heat. Hourly employees should be released with the students unless requested by the principal to stay. Hourly employees will not receive pay for the hours after their school is dismissed but may use paid leave time if they have leave days available. Certified staff will be expected to stay for the remainder of their workday as there are enough air-conditioned spaces in every building for the certified staff to continue with work activities."