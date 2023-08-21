Smithville Local Wins Big Design Competition

Smithville, MO; According to a press release, Teegan Farrell, a Kansas State University Junior has received first place in the 19th Annual North American Student Design Competition.
This year the competition was sponsored by The Alpaca Owners Association (AOA).
“This project made me aware of the many benefits of alpaca fiber,” said Farrell, of Smithville, MO. “I wanted to show that through my design but keep it minimal. I also incorporated the idea of zero waste in my design as well. After all, if you're already using a sustainable fiber why not take another step in the right direction and eliminate wasted fabric as well? After this experience, I was able to learn a lot about how much alpaca fiber is helping the fashion industry, as well as push myself out of my comfort zone with my designs.”
The competition has two categories: Fashion Design and Textile Design.
Finalists in the competition were announced at the AOA National Education and Fiber Conference which took place from July 14th to the 16th.
The theme for this year's competition was Alpaca: The Earth Friendly Fiber.
Farrell said “My overall design came from the concept of yin-yang - putting two things together that can come together as one. Zero waste and the use of alpaca fiber coming together in one design allows for an even bigger step to a more sustainable industry!”
Each competitor was required to put together a presentation board, swatches, and a one-page essay.
The top three entries in each category and the winning essay all received cash scholarships and will be featured in Alpacas Magazine, those finalists are listed here.
According to AOA Alpaca fiber is believed to be hypo-allergenic in the finer grades, it also contains no lanolin which makes it easier to spin.
Alpaca fiber is highly sought after for its silky feel and can come in sixteen colors, some of the lighter colors like white, fawn, and grey can be easily dyed.
