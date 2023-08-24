 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...In Kansas, Atchison KS County. In Missouri, Buchanan
County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 to 80
degrees each night will minimize recovery, which could
compound into heat related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Soldiers of the First Infantry Division Attend Chiefs Training Camp

  • 0
Soldiers of the First Infantry Division Attend Chiefs Training Camp

St. Joseph, MO; On the last day of Chiefs Training Camp, August 17th, 2023, the Chiefs hosted soldiers from the First Infantry Division out of Fort Riley, Kansas. 

This day is recognized annually as Military Appreciation Day and five soldiers were selected to attend the final day of camp for 2023. 

“It’s a great opportunity to participate in an event that honors Soldiers, and the high-performing non-commissioned officers of 1ID,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Clarence Raby, the 1ID Command Sgt. Maj. “Fort Riley is right down the road from Kansas City, and only two hours away driving distance. These opportunities are great because they allow the division to connect with organizations that are right in our own backyard.”

According to a press release from the First Infantry Division, this is just one step of many that the soldiers and the Chiefs have made to establish a relationship. 

The Chiefs staff have visited Fort Riley, and the soldiers have done flyovers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. 

More information about the First Infantry Division can be found here.

Tags

Recommended for you