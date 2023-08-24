Soldiers of the First Infantry Division Attend Chiefs Training Camp

St. Joseph, MO; On the last day of Chiefs Training Camp, August 17th, 2023, the Chiefs hosted soldiers from the First Infantry Division out of Fort Riley, Kansas.
This day is recognized annually as Military Appreciation Day and five soldiers were selected to attend the final day of camp for 2023.
“It’s a great opportunity to participate in an event that honors Soldiers, and the high-performing non-commissioned officers of 1ID,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Clarence Raby, the 1ID Command Sgt. Maj. “Fort Riley is right down the road from Kansas City, and only two hours away driving distance. These opportunities are great because they allow the division to connect with organizations that are right in our own backyard.”
According to a press release from the First Infantry Division, this is just one step of many that the soldiers and the Chiefs have made to establish a relationship.
The Chiefs staff have visited Fort Riley, and the soldiers have done flyovers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
More information about the First Infantry Division can be found here.