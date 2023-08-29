St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce to Host Career Fair

St. Joseph, MO; The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce announced today via a media release that they will be hosting a career fair on September 26th to address local employment problems.
The fair will take place at the Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center from 3 to 6 pm and there are about 40 business scheduled to attend.
"The struggle to fill job vacancies is ongoing for most of our employers," said Natalie Redmond, President and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. "We coordinate this career fair with HRMA to help them fill those positions and to help our residents find meaningful work."
The event is being sponsored by Altec Industries, Inc., KQTV, Sealed Air Corp., Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, and Triumph Foods LLC.
Some of the businesses being represented at the fair include Clarios, Herzog, Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph School District, and United Way of Greater St. Joseph.