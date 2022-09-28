St. Joseph hopes to get a new bike and skate park

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If you're an avid skater or cyclist and wonder where you can go for some fun, the city parks department is trying to do something for you
The department is looking to build a skate and bike park here in town and would be put in Maple Leaf Park.
The parks CIP tax will fund $400,000 for it and the department is trying to get funding from a grant that would use an additional $400,000.
So this would be the size and quality of an $800,000 park if the grant is given.
"It'll draw some adults in but it'll really draw a lot of youth in. This is a really good park that should attract teenagers. This is something that's really kind of a focus on that age group, although it will serve younger children and it will serve adults as well. But it's a nice park that will really address a lot of need that we don't, that we aren't currently addressing," director of the Parks and Recreation Department Chuck Kempf said.
Kempf says construction could possibly start next fall and hopefully be completed by spring or summer of 2024.