St. Joseph mayoral candidates to speak at Chamber forum

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce is set to host a political forum with the four candidates running for city mayor.
The event will be held at the Stoney Creek Hotel next Thursday at 7:30 a.m.
It will cost $15 for chamber members or $25 for general admission.
Coffee and breakfast will be served.
You can register online at saintjoseph.com.
Reservations must be made by next Tuesday.
The forum will also be televised as well as streamed on the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.