St. Joseph Rec Center September Fitness Activities Calendar

St. Joseph, MO; The St. Joseph Rec Center has released their September Fitness Activities Calendar.
All fitness activities are free for members of the center and are $5 per person per activity for non-members.
The Rec Center offers classes like Strength & Conditioning, Cardio Core, and Power Pilates.
Memberships to the Rec Center are priced into two categories: Individuals can get a membership for $35 a month and families can get a membership for $50 a month.
The family membership is for two adults and all children 21 and under that live in the same household.