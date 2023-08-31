 Skip to main content
St. Joseph Rec Center September Fitness Activities Calendar

By: Nicole Scott

St. Joseph, MO; The St. Joseph Rec Center has released their September Fitness Activities Calendar.

All fitness activities are free for members of the center and are $5 per person per activity for non-members.

The Rec Center offers classes like Strength & Conditioning, Cardio Core, and Power Pilates. 

Memberships to the Rec Center are priced into two categories: Individuals can get a membership for $35 a month and families can get a membership for $50 a month. 

The family membership is for two adults and all children 21 and under that live in the same household. 

