St. Joseph, MO; The St. Joseph School District (SJSD) will be holding a hiring fair on Thursday, July 13th from 2 pm to 6 pm at the SJSD Administration building located at 1415 North 26th Street in St. Joseph, Missouri.
St. Joseph School District Hiring Fair
Nicole Scott
