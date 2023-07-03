St. Joseph School District Hiring Fair

 Skip to main content
St. Joseph, MO; The St. Joseph School District (SJSD) will be holding a hiring fair on Thursday, July 13th from 2 pm to 6 pm at the SJSD Administration building located at 1415 North 26th Street in St. Joseph, Missouri. 

