St Joseph shows out for third annual Stroudstock

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Stroud and associates successfully celebrated their third ever Stroudstock on Saturday evening.
When organizer Ed Stroud started the event, he wanted to have a way for the community to get together like they did during the days of Trails West.
But that wasn't the only thing on Stroud's mind when he decided on a date for the event. He also wanted to pay homage to first responders in remembrance of the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.
"A lot of the people that work with me are boy scouts, and we are just big patriots. We want to honor our flag and honor this weekend in which tragedy struck the US. Which is such a rarity inside of these walls" said Stroud.
First responders were represented well at the community event. Many of the finest from St Joseph brought their vehicles out with informational materials for people who attended.
The event lasted from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm and included many family fun activities for people of all ages.
One of those activities was a donation based dunk tank with proceeds going to the St Joseph School District. Different SJSD figures bravely entered the tank such as principals from numerous schools and St Joseph Superintendent Gabe Edgar.
Recognition and fun weren't the only things on the evening, The Diamond Empire Band played hits from the 1980's and the 1990's.