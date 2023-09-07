Supreme Court of Missouri Appoints Associate Circuit Judge to sit on Missouri Court of Appeals Panel

Kansas City, MO; The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District convened court at its Kansas City courthouse on September 6th with Judge Chad Gaddie as a panel member.
Judge Gaddie was specially appointed by the Supreme Court of Missouri to sit on the panel.
Other members of the panel included Chief Judge Gary Witt and Judge Cynthia Martin.
Judge Gaddie earned his juris doctorate from UMKC School of Law in 1997.
Gaddie was elected to serve as an associate circuit judge in the fifth Judicial Circuit in Buchanan County in 2022.
Before taking the bench Judge Gaddie worked as an attorney throughout Northwest Missouri.
Gaddie was previously the county attorney for Buchanan County.
Judge Gaddie is both a former president of the St. Joseph Bar Association and has served on the Board of Governors for the Missouri Bar Association.
Chief Judge Witt stated, "Judge Gaddie has such a strong reputation as a smart, dedicated, and thoughtful member of the judiciary, and we felt he was an excellent person to sit with us on this docket. His insight as a sitting trial judge into the issues before us was invaluable to our process. It was an honor to have Judge Gaddie sit with us today."