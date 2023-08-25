The Garmin KC Air Show Resulted in $24,000 Of Food Donated to Local Charities

New Century, KS; According to a press release from the Garmin KC Air Show the event organizers and concessions donated $24,000 worth of food to local charities.
"The heat kept more people than expected at home, which meant we had a lot of good food that would otherwise have gone to waste," said Cory Mullins, Garmin KC Air Show Director.
Mullins continued, "We were able to connect Air Show Network, our event concessionaire, with some amazing local charities doing good work in our community so the food could go to people who really needed it."
Air Show Network gave the Don Bosco Centers six pallets of pre-cooked, frozen, and ready to serve food.
Overall it was more than 4,000 pounds of food including hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, pizzas, cheese, and vegetables.
The Don Bosco Centers then redistributed that food to Nourish KC and Shelter KC.
The Don Bosco Centers work to feed senior citizens with their Meals on Wheels program, they also help feed refugee families, the donation will feed more than 100 seniors and refugees.
Nourish KC is the parent of the Kansas City Community Kitchen, Food Rescue, and Culinary Training services, the donation will feed more than 500 community members.
Shelter KC feeds and shelters homeless community members, the donation will feed more than 125 community members.