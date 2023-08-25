 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

The Garmin KC Air Show Resulted in $24,000 Of Food Donated to Local Charities

  • Updated
  • 0
The Garmin KC Air Show Resulted in $24,000 Of Food Donated to Local Charities

New Century, KS; According to a press release from the Garmin KC Air Show the event organizers and concessions donated $24,000 worth of food to local charities.

"The heat kept more people than expected at home, which meant we had a lot of good food that would otherwise have gone to waste," said Cory Mullins, Garmin KC Air Show Director.

Mullins continued, "We were able to connect Air Show Network, our event concessionaire, with some amazing local charities doing good work in our community so the food could go to people who really needed it."

Air Show Network gave the Don Bosco Centers six pallets of pre-cooked, frozen, and ready to serve food. 

Overall it was more than 4,000 pounds of food including hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, pizzas, cheese, and vegetables.

The Don Bosco Centers then redistributed that food to Nourish KC and Shelter KC.

The Don Bosco Centers work to feed senior citizens with their Meals on Wheels program, they also help feed refugee families, the donation will feed more than 100 seniors and refugees.

Nourish KC is the parent of the Kansas City Community Kitchen, Food Rescue, and Culinary Training services, the donation will feed more than 500 community members.

Shelter KC feeds and shelters homeless community members, the donation will feed more than 125 community members.

Recommended for you