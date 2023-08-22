The SAG-AFTRA Missouri Valley Results Are In

Missouri, SAG-AFTRA stands for Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.
The Missouri branch of SAG-AFTRA held an election to elect local officers, board members and convention delegates and the results are in according to a media release.
Shelley Waggener was elected President, Bill Schulenburg was elected Vice President and a convention delegate, Dixie Kissam Henderson was elected as a board member and a convention delegate, Eric Dean White was elected as a board member, Roger Brand was elected as a board member, Jamey Grisham was elected as a board member and convention delegate, Shannon Laine Smock was elected as a board member.
All of these members have two year terms and will take office on September 8th.
SAG-AFTRA represents approximately 160,000 actors, writers, news editors, broadcast journalists, singers, influencers and other media professionals.
