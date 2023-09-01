The Salty Steer is Now Open

St. Joseph, MO; The Salty Steer, a Tex-Mex restaurant located in the old Ground Round building in St. Joseph is now open for business.

Their menu features items like western roll ups, fajita mac n cheese, quesadillas, burgers, and fried shrimp.

Representatives from The Salty Steer stated on their social media page that their menu may be subject to change.

The Salty Steer is open this week from 5 pm to 10 pm on Friday, September 1st and from 4 to 10 pm on Saturday, September 2nd. They are not open on Sunday or Monday in observance of Labor Day.