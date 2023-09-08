The Search for a Missing Woman in Poplar Bluff Has Been Called Off and She Has Been Arrested

Poplar Bluff, MO; Authorities have called off a search for a woman was reported missing in the Black River in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
The Poplar Bluff Police Department said that Debra Wright was verified alive in another location.
Crews stopped looking for Wright around 6:30 p.m. on September 5th and the investigation is closed.
On September 6th, Poplar Bluff police said Wright had been taken into custody on a parole violation warrant.
MSHP said that they learned of a woman who went missing after swimming in the Black River on Monday near Sportsman Park.
Authorities began their search for the woman on September 4th after the call, they utilized dragging operations in the Black River in an attempt to find her.
Crews were back in the area on September 5th throughout the day.
Poplar Bluff Fire Department and MSHP also assisted in the search and utilized dive teams.