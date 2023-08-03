The University of Missouri Extension in Fairfax, Missouri Will Hold a Field Day and Ribbon Cutting on August 22

Fairfax, MO; The Graves-Chapple Extension and Education Center Field Day is scheduled for August 22nd and will include a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new facility.
This event is free, and no registration is required. The event address is 29955 Outer Road, Fairfax, Missouri.
“We have a newly built machine shed to celebrate at this year’s event,” said Jim Crawford, director of the University of Missouri Graves-Chapple Center. “It will allow us to store all our equipment on site and under cover, helping to increase reliability and reduce repairs. The facility will also allow us more room to hold events at the center. It is a great addition to the programs that occur at the center.”
In attendance will be a variety of farming experts from the University of Missouri who will be answering questions about the drought and other issues farmers may be facing.
“We were fortunate this spring to find a sponsor for the weather station at the center, allowing it to be a real-time station,” Crawford said. “You can get the current weather 24 hours a day from our webpage. We will have a presenter discussing the weather station as well as their forecast for the weather this fall through next spring. When will the drought subside? Come to field day and hear what the experts think.”
Breakfast on August 22nd is scheduled at 7:30 am and will be followed by tours of the new facility starting at 8:15 am. The ribbon cutting ceremony will start at 11:45 am and lunch is scheduled for noon.
“Our field day is a big part of helping meet our MU Extension goal of doubling the value of agriculture by 2030 in Missouri,” Crawford stated.