Tickets for Sixth Annual Witches Tea at Albrecht-Kemper Go On Sale September 1st

St. Joseph, MO; The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art is hosting the Sixth Annual Witches Tea on October 23rd.
Tickets for the event go on sale on September 1st at 10 a.m.
Guests can choose a lunch seating for $40 per person or a dinner seating for $50 per person.
Tickets for the event can be purchased here.
Lunch will be served at noon on October 23rd and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.
Attendees are encouraged to come to the event in costume.
The Witches Tea used to be hosted at the Gothic Teahouse in St. Joseph but has been hosted by Albrecht-Kemper since 2016.
The Witches Tea experience will be filled with dancing witches, psychic readings, performances, and vendors.