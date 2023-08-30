 Skip to main content
Tickets for Sixth Annual Witches Tea at Albrecht-Kemper Go On Sale September 1st

St. Joseph, MO; The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art is hosting the Sixth Annual Witches Tea on October 23rd.

Tickets for the event go on sale on September 1st at 10 a.m.

Guests can choose a lunch seating for $40 per person or a dinner seating for $50 per person. 

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

Lunch will be served at noon on October 23rd and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to come to the event in costume.

The Witches Tea used to be hosted at the Gothic Teahouse in St. Joseph but has been hosted by Albrecht-Kemper since 2016.

The Witches Tea experience will be filled with dancing witches, psychic readings, performances, and vendors. 

