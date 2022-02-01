Triumph donated 1,500 COVID-19 tests to SJSD

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Triumph Foods lending a helping hand to the St. Joseph School District by donating 1,500 Covid tests kits.
In a press release today, Triumph announced it would donate enough rapid COVID-19 antigen tests kits to the district for every teacher and staff member.
Triumph Chief Operating Officer Matt England said they want to make it easier for teachers and district employees to get tested to potentially limit exposure to others.
Earlier this month, the district closed school due to staffing issues with both teachers and bus drivers.
Triumph hopes these tests will help relieve some pressure on the district.
"We know that while they are available that you have to call and order them and have been kind of hard to get and so we had some available and thought it would be a nice gesture because we want to keep the community safe,” Triumph Foods Spokesperson Mischael Barton said.
Triumph says it has more than enough tests to continue testing at its plant to keep its workers safe.