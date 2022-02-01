 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Triumph donated 1,500 COVID-19 tests to SJSD

  • 0

Triumph donated 1,500 COVID-19 tests to school district

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  Triumph Foods lending a helping hand to the St. Joseph School District by donating 1,500 Covid tests kits.

In a press release today, Triumph announced it would donate enough rapid COVID-19 antigen tests kits to the district for every teacher and staff member.  

Triumph Chief Operating Officer Matt England said they want to make it easier for teachers and district employees to get tested to potentially limit exposure to others. 

Earlier this month, the district closed school due to staffing issues with both teachers and bus drivers.  

Triumph hopes these tests will help relieve some pressure on the district. 

"We know that while they are available that you have to call and order them and have been kind of hard to get and so we had some available and thought it would be a nice gesture because we want to keep the community safe,” Triumph Foods Spokesperson Mischael Barton said.

Triumph says it has more than enough tests to continue testing at its plant to keep its workers safe.

 

Tags

Recommended for you