Triumph Foods names new CEO and CFO

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Triumph Foods announced on Friday two executive positions have been filled.
Matt England has been named the new Chief Executive Officer and Josh Kleinlein is now the Chief Financial Officer.
England was previously the company’s Chief Operations Officer and joined the company in 2006.
“It is an honor to be named president and CEO for Triumph Foods,” England said. “This is an exciting time for the company. We are making strides as a local employer that provides meaningful contributions to the community and where all of our team members can have excellent careers. Together, we’re moving forward to write Triumph’s next great chapter.”
Kleinlein joined Triumph in 2016 as Vice President of Finance and Accounting.
“Triumph Foods operates a state-of-the-art facility and we are committed to continue using technology combined with the best people to ensure the safest, highest-quality pork available,” said Kleinlein. “I’m thrilled to collaborate with a team that continues to set new standards for our industry.”
The former CEO Mark Campbell, will continue with Triumph as Executive Vice President, Business Development.