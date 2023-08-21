 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with peak heat index values
105 to 120 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Through 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 to 80
degrees each night will minimize recovery, which could
compound into heat related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Two St. Joseph Businesses Celebrate This Week

St. Joseph, MO; Two local St. Joseph businesses are celebrating this week. 

D&G Pub & Grub Brew Haus is celebrating its one year anniversary on August 22nd at 4 pm. 

There will be food and prizes. 

D&G is a brewery, bar, restaurant, and live music venue. 

D&G is located at 1918 Frederick Avenue.

According to the D&G website the pub offers made from scratch food options and is open 365 days a year. 

Secondly, Dixie's Drinks LLC will be celebrating its grand opening ceremony on August 23rd at 11:30 am. 

Dixie's Drinks is a bubble-tea shop which also offers ice cream and candy. 

Dixie's Drinks is located at 631 North Belt Highway, right next to Joann Fabric. 

More information about Dixie's Drinks can be found here

