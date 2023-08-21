Two St. Joseph Businesses Celebrate This Week

St. Joseph, MO; Two local St. Joseph businesses are celebrating this week.
D&G Pub & Grub Brew Haus is celebrating its one year anniversary on August 22nd at 4 pm.
There will be food and prizes.
D&G is a brewery, bar, restaurant, and live music venue.
D&G is located at 1918 Frederick Avenue.
According to the D&G website the pub offers made from scratch food options and is open 365 days a year.
Secondly, Dixie's Drinks LLC will be celebrating its grand opening ceremony on August 23rd at 11:30 am.
Dixie's Drinks is a bubble-tea shop which also offers ice cream and candy.
Dixie's Drinks is located at 631 North Belt Highway, right next to Joann Fabric.
More information about Dixie's Drinks can be found here.