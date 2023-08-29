Two St. Joseph Businesses Celebrate With Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies This Week

St. Joseph, MO; Two businesses in St. Joseph are celebrating this week with ribbon cutting ceremonies.
The first is Holy Rosary Credit Union which is celebrating their new building at 1002 North Fourth Street. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on August 29th at 10 am, there will be food and prizes.
The second business is Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center, they are celebrating the opening of their new building at 702 Jules Street. The ceremony will be held on August 30th at 4 pm. There will be food, prizes and tours of the new facility.
For more information about Holy Rosary Credit Union click here or call 816-232-1414.
For more information about Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center click here or call 816-232-1744.