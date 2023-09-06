U.S. Senator Hawley Sent Letter to Postmaster General Urging Rebuild of Post Office in Baring, MO

Missouri, The town of Baring, Missouri was the victim of a EF- 2 tornado on August 4th of 2023.
According to reports from Knox County, the tornado damaged 62 homes, and affected multiple local businesses.
Among the damage wrought to Baring was the United States Post Office building which was almost completely destroyed.
The tornado took out the roof and several of the Post Office walls rendering it inoperative.
United States Senator Josh Hawley from Missouri, sent a letter to the Postmaster General Louis Dejoy of USPS asking for an update on when the USPS building will be rebuilt in Baring.
Hawley wrote "Losing a functioning Post Office is more than an inconvenience for Baring's citizens. They risk losing access to reliable medical delivery, payment disbursements, and indispensable communications."
Hawley continued in the letter saying, "United States Postal Service (USPS) should prioritize rebuilding this critical infrastructure as soon as possible to ensure the people of Baring promptly regain access to deliveries and other vital services that they depend on."
