United Fiber Has Reached Its 30,000th Subscriber

Savannah, MO; According to a media release, this week United Fiber has reached it's 30,000th subscriber.
United Fiber has been in Northwest Missouri for a decade providing broadband service.
United Fiber has secured $60 Million dollars in funding which has allowed them to expand into Andrew, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clay, Clinton, DeKalb, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway, Platte, Ray, and Worth Counties.
Darren Farnan, the Chief Operating Officer for United Fiber said, “For over a decade, United Fiber has focused on providing Northwest Missouri with local, long-term fiber investments,” he stated. “The fact we have grown to over 30,000 subscribers is a testament to how critical a quality broadband connection is in our information-based world.”
United Fiber has built over 3,700 miles of fiber throughout Northwest Missouri.
Chief Executive Officer Jim Bagley said "Our advantage over other providers stems from our longstanding presence in the community through United Electric Cooperative, which has served our local communities for over 85 years. Over the years, we have made significant investments in the local communities in Northwest Missouri, and our commitment remains unwavering,”
For more information about United Fiber call 800-585-6454 or go to www.unitedfiber.com.